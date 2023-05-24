“Unholy” collab? Sam Smith and Madonna are teasing … something

Francis Specker/CBS Â©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

It’s the collaboration that we didn’t know we needed, but now that we know about it, we wonder how we’d never thought of it before.

Sam Smith and Madonna are teasing … something. Both artists have posted a brief video clip that reads “Sam and Madonna,” with what sounds like each of their voices saying their own names, on their Instagram pages.

It was Madonna who introduced Sam and Kim Petras‘ controversial performance of “Unholy” at the Grammys earlier this year, and she later reposted a clip of Sam performing a cover of her song “Human Nature” on their current Gloria tour.

Madonna is gearing up for her massive Celebration tour, which launches July 15 in Vancouver, so perhaps she wants to release a single ahead of the trek, or just something special for Pride Month.

For all we know, their collaboration could be a remix of “Human Nature.” With lyrics like “You punished me for telling you my fantasies/ I’m breakin’ all the rules I didn’t make,” and “Express yourself/ don’t repress yourself,” it could easily apply to Sam’s current tour, which has been criticized for being overly sexual and, of course, “satanic.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.