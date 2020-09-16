"Uncle" Luke Bryan plans to turn Katy Perry's daughter into a "country girl"

ABC/Eric McCandless

Although they may not be related by blood, Luke Bryan says that Katy Perry being a part of the extended American Idol family is reason enough for him to become her newborn daughter’s favorite uncle.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the American Idol judge and country superstar laid out his grand plan to ensure that little Daisy Dove becomes a “country girl.”

“I have multiple gifts for this child that require massive packaging and boxing,” laughed Luke, urging Katy to “get ready!”

“Whatever she needs to be a country girl, outdoor girl, I’ve got it all going to Katy and Orlando [Bloom],” Luke laughs. “Uncle Luke’s got it handled!”

Hmmm…we’re thinking lots and lots of camouflage…and maybe a mini four-wheeler?

Luke also revealed that he’s seen a few photos of little Daisy that Katy shared with him.

“I got to see my first pictures of that beautiful human being,” he grinned, adding that he “can’t wait to see her in person.”

Luke predicts that he’ll get to meet Daisy in real life soon because he predicts Katy will “be bringing her around the Idol set” because she’s one “proud” momma.

Beyond revealing his plan to become Daisy’s favorite uncle, Luke confirms that all the judges will “be in person together” — rather than virtually — on American Idol when it returns.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.