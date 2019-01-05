Ummmm, This Isn’t 21 Jump Street Lady!

There are some people that look quite young for their age, but a 32-year-old New York woman may have taken that a bit too far when trying to enroll at a high school as a 15-year-old. Come on!!!!

The woman was arrested and charged with “offering a false instrument for filing, falsifying business records and criminal trespassing”.

The woman tried to enroll in the Cairo-Durham School District as a teenager named “Riley Madison”.

She was able to attend one day of classes on December 21, but was quickly discovered by administrators.

Authorities say the woman obtained her high school diploma already and they’re not sure why she tried to join the school.

What do you believe this woman was trying to accomplish by enrolling in high school as a teenager? Would you go back to high school if you could?

