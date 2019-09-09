UK bookies now have Ed Sheeran as the odds-on favorite to record James Bond theme

According to Yahoo Movies UK, Ed is now the bookies' favorite to record the theme for No Time to Die, which is coming out in April of 2020. One bookie, Betway, has cut the odds of Ed getting the gig from 5/1 to 6/4, putting him ahead of the previous favorite, fellow British pop star Dua Lipa -- she's currently at 4/1.

Adele and Sam Smith, meanwhile, are tied for third place, with odds of 10/1 -- they, of course, both recorded previous Bond themes. Betway is also offering 33/1 odds on The Spice Girls.

At another bookie, Paddy Power, Ed's odds are now 1/3. But if you'd prefer to gamble big, the site is offering odds of 33/1 on Beyonce or Harry Styles getting the job.

In other Ed Sheeran news, The Sun reports that he erected a huge circus tent in the woods of his home county of Suffolk, England, on Sunday. The paper reports that the occasion was a wedding celebration for Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn, who secretly tied the knot last winter.

The Sun claims that their official wedding took place in front of only about 40 people, but Ed wanted to throw a "festival-style" bash for all his pals, including record company people, royals and, of course, fellow pop stars like Taylor Swift.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.