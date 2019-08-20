Uh Oh….Do Doritos Have Competition??!! Totino’s Snacks?! YUM!!

I freakin’ LOVE Totino’s pizza!! I mean you can get 10 of them for like $10!! And they’re so good! And the pizza rolls….don’t get me started!

And I know that at some point in your life, you’ve probably also snacked on some kind of quick and easy delish Totino’s snack.

Now Totino’s is hoping to take all those childhood memories and wrap them into a snack mix that anyone of any age will love.

The snacks come in Original and American favorites and feature the famous pizza rolls cheesy marinara bites, mozzarella sticks, garlic bread bites, and more.

Look for the snacks to hit shelves this fall. What are your favorite Totino’s snacks?