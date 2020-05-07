Uber Eats Has A New Feature That Makes It Possible To Send Food And Drinks To Loved Ones

Just in time for Mother’s Day, UberEats has a new feature where you can send food to a loved one.

UberEats has teamed up with Starbucks to roll this feature out but you can order a drink or menu item, put in a friend’s address, then send them live updates of when and where the food will be delivered.

If your loved one is in a different state or country and UberEats is available in their area you can use this feature, of course, you’ll have to review which restaurants Uber has partnered with before ordering.

“Our new socially distant reality has transformed how people connect with those they care about, leaving many looking for ways to feel closer to friends and loved ones. And if there’s one thing we know to be true, food has a way of doing exactly that,” UberEats stated in their press release, it really is the perfect gift for Mom on Mother’s Day, especially if you can’t spend the holiday with her.

What do you think of UberEats new feature?