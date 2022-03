The high cost of gas will now be affecting your Uber Eats orders.

The company announced that it will begin charging customers fuel surcharges starting on Wednesday. The surcharges will range from 35 to 45 cents and will go directly to the delivery drivers. Expect the nationwide surcharges to last until May.

Meanwhile, regular Uber rides will enforce a surcharge of 45 to 55 cents. Will the extra cost change how much you order?