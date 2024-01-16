Music News

Tyla’s “Water” goes Platinum

E Tyla 011624
ABC/John Argueta

“Water,” the hit breakout song from Tyla, has officially reached RIAA-certified Platinum status. 

The musical achievement means the South African star has earned 1 million unit sales in the U.S with the song. 

It’s the first Platinum achievement for Tyla, who released “Water” via Fax/Epic Records in July. 

The social media popular song, along with it’s accompanying viral water bottle dance, earned the 21-year-old singer her first Billboard #1 song and her first career Grammy award nomination: The song is up for Best African Music Performance at the 66th annual awards show on February 4. 

“Water” kicked off a series of exciting music events for Tyla, which include her upcoming The Tyla Tour and her self-titled debut album, expected to release on March 1. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.