Two hit wonder: Lewis Capaldi pulls off double chart feat with "Before You Go"

“Before You Go” is now number one on Billboard‘s Pop Songs chart, which measures airplay on pop radio stations, and its Radio Songs chart, which measure airplay on all radio stations.



On the Pop Songs chart, “Before You Go” took 37 weeks to reach number one — longer than any other song in the history of the chart, which has been around since 1992.

On Radio Songs, “Before You Go” has replaced The Weeknd’s hit “Blinding Lights” — the longest-running number-one in the history of that chart, which has been around since 1990. That song ruled for a record 23 weeks on top.

Lewis is now one of only four artists who’ve topped both charts with their first two singles, since “Someone You Loved” also managed the feat last October. The others are Mariah Carey, Bruno Mars and Beyonce.

Lewis responded to a list of those three artists and himself by tweeting, “Some team,” with laugh-until-you-cry emojis.

In addition, “Before You Go” has now climbed to number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, a new peak for the song. Lewis responded, “BEFORE YOU GO IS UP TO NUMBER 9 IN AMERICA PEAK THE F**K OUT OF THAT!!!



Both “Before You Go” and “Someone You Loved” are from Lewis’ debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

By Andrea Dresdale

