Two Floridians Have Died From Coronavirus

Florida state health officials report there are now two deaths in Florida from corona virus. They include a Santa Rosa man and a patient in Lee County that case had not yet been announced. The department also said two Broward County men had been identified as “presumptive positive” for the contagious virus, known as COVID-19. One of the men is 75 years old, while the other is 65, and both will be in isolation until cleared by public-health officials.

The number of Florida-related corona virus cases has steadily increased, after initial announcements last weekend. The Department of Health website listed 12 positive cases, with six involving Florida residents in the state, five involving residents out of the state and one non-resident who is in the state.

The state also had 88 pending test results, and 278 people were being monitored, the Department of Health website said late Friday. Another 100 tests had been negative.