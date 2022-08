PHOTO: NEW YORK TIMES

There have been two reported deaths this month in Florida linked to oysters from Louisiana. The first out of Pensacola, and the other from Fort Lauderdale after dining at the Rustic Inn.

Vibrio bacteria is what is to blame for these deaths, and the reason it’s so scary is because it does not make oysters look, smell, or taste any different.

Eating raw shellfish does come with a risk, and oysters are a dangerous food to consume. The risk is very, very small. But, it still exists.