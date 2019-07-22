Two BTS concert films debuting digitally tomorrow

Big Hit Entertainment

You can have a front row seat to BTS, right on your very own couch.

Two of the K-pop boy band’s concert films -- BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' New York and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Europe – will be available on the Apple TV app and Amazon Prime Video on July 23.

BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' New York documents the group’s concert from Queens, NY's Citi Field and includes 32 extra minutes of behind-the-scenes content.

BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Europe captures their tour stop in London’s O2 Arena and also features backstage footage from each stop on their European tour.

Both films will be available for digital rental or purchase, though the bonus content will only be available when you purchase. The films are available today for pre-order on the Apple TV app.

