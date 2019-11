Candy Pop made people drool over their Butterfinger flavored popcorn. The company has taken the next step to bust up your diet.

Twix flavored popcorn is here and it’s just what you think it is.

The bag of chocolate and caramel-coated popcorn has real pieces of Twix bar mixed in.

You’ll have to go to Sam’s Club to get it. That’s the only place you can find this sweet treat.

Do you put chocolate in your popcorn at home or at the movies?