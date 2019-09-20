Twitter Outraged by this Sexy Mr. Rogers Halloween Costume

Perhaps this is finally taking the whole “sexy” Halloween trend a bit too far? At least Twitter seems to think so.

Head over to Yandy’s online store where the costume retailer sells its “Nicest Neighbor” getup, which features a nod to Mr. Rogers, only sexed-up with booty shorts and a deep plunging cropped sweater in his trademark red. Want to complete the picture and perhaps ruin people’s childhoods? Optional puppets of King Friday XIII and Henrietta Pussycat are available too.

ET Canada put together a rundown of comments made on the social media platform and users are not happy. What’s the most ridiculous “sexy” Halloween costume you’ve seen?