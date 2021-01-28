Twitter fans celebrate the fifth-year anniversary of Rihanna's 'ANTI'

Five years ago today, Rihanna released her critically-acclaimed album, ANTI. Her third Grammy-nominated album took her career to new heights, which she has since exceeded.

ANTI received six Grammy nominations, including Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Best Recording Package for the album’s deluxe edition.

In celebration of its fifth anniversary, fans took to Twitter to share their favorite track from her eighth studio album.

“Rihanna hopped on ANTI and said “SEX WITH ME SO AMAZINGGGGG”. She’s really it, like she is just it,” tweeted one fan.

“Sex With Me” is Rihanna’s provocative ANTI track, which received over 345,009,000 download streams and 344,000 digital song sales, according to Billboard. The song also peaked at #8 on Billboard’s Hot R&B songs chart and topped the Dance Club songs chart in 2017.

Yet, the Drake-assisted collab “Work” was the most streamed song from her “masterpiece” album, landing more than one million download streams and almost two million in digital sales. It also topped Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs of the 2010s.

“Every song on ANTI sounds so different but the whole album sounds so cohesive. Rihanna really created a masterpiece!” wrote one fan.

While another said, “Especially “Desperado” and “Same Ol’ Mistakes. Five years [and] no drop. She still got the music I need lol.”

As some celebrated, many asked the repeated question the entire world wants to know, “RIHANNA WHERE IS THE DAMN ALBUM?!”

Since 2016’s ANTI, Rihanna has yet to release a full-length album, partly due to expanding her massive Fenty empire.

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.