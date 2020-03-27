Twitch Is Hosting a “Stream Aid” Benefit Show with Joe Jonas, Charlie Puth, and More

Twitch is hosting a live “Stream Aid” benefit show tomorrow morning at Noon Eastern, or 9:00 A.M. Pacific. It’s happening at Twitch.tv/twitch, and it’ll be a 12-hour-long charity benefit.

There will be performances by Ellie Goulding, Diplo, LAUV, Charlie Puth, Die Antwoord, Jordin Sparks, and Cole Swindell, Plus, Fortnite and Uno competitions, featuring Joe Jonas and Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers.