This is so crazy! I was beaching it at Singer Island and I felt something touch my foot. My first thought was meh, nothing is there. The second time I thought maybe it was a crab. The third time…. I couldn’t believe my eyes.

*My apologies for cursing BUT I was just so surprised! What are the odds of this happening? In case you’re wondering, the turtles made it safely to the water. This was an unmarked nest. If I knew a turtle had eggs here, I obviously wouldn’t have set up my chair in this area.