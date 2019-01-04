Turns Out You SHOULD Be Tardy For The Party!

Next time you are running late, don’t stress it’s actually good for your health. It may not be good for your ears however, to listen to Kim Zolciak-Bierman sing “Don’t Be Tardy For The Party.” That was your warning…..

According to new scientific research people who are always running behind schedule tend to be more zen, relaxed, and less stressed out. I don’t even understand how that can be true. When I am running late I am an utter stress ball. I pride myself on never being late and usually am extremely early to places I go.

It makes obvious sense though – less stress ends up leading to lower blood pressure, lower chances of depression and healthier hearts.

The study also found that people who are tardy for the party tend to be more successful in life because of their optimistic outlook on life. BECAUSE THEY DON’T CARE ABOUT OTHER PEOPLE’S TIME AND SHOW UP WHEN THEY WANT TO?! I find that rude.

A previous study in 2003 also found that late people tend to be natural multi-taskers and smart problem solvers. I disagree completely.

Are you a stickler for time? I am! What is your biggest pet peeve? Tardiness is totally mine.