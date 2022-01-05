Tune into The Weeknd’s ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ livestream Thursday night

XO/Republic Records

The Weeknd will get fans ready for the release of his new album, Dawn FM, by appearing in a special livestream.

Called 103.5 Dawn FM, the livestream will run on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app starting at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Weeknd says of the event, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.”

The concept of a radio station called “103.5 Dawn FM” is teased in the trailer for the album.

The livestream comes with its own exclusive merch, including a limited-edition hoodie, t-shirt and sweatshirt. Those will be available at Amazon.com/TheWeeknd for 48 hours starting at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

As previously reported, Dawn FM officially arrives on Friday and features appearances by Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Lil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator and more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.