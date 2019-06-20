Tune in tonight to watch Rihanna get drunk with Seth Meyers

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Robert Kamau/GC ImagesLate-night talk show host Seth Meyers is a huge Rihanna fan, and tonight, you can see him and his celeb crush share a drink together.

Late Night with Seth Meyers producer Mike Shoemaker tweeted, "Right now we are shooting @sethmeyers and @rihanna day drinking. Yes RIHANNA. It airs Thursday night on @LateNightSeth and they are druuuunk."

Shoemaker included a photo which shows Meyers cracking up as Rihanna downs a pint of beer with a perturbed expression on her face.

As Billboard notes, earlier this year, Meyers told Jimmy Fallon, "I’m fully in love with Rihanna. My wife is fine with it because she’s also in love with Rihanna. It’s the thing we have in common."

You can see what happens tonight when he, Rih and alcohol mix. Late Night with Seth Meyers airs on NBC at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.