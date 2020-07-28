Tune in now to watch One Direction's 2014 concert film — for 24 hours only

The One Direction 10th anniversary celebration continues on YouTube today with a stream of one of the group’s live concerts — but it’s only available for 24 hours.

As Billboard reports, 1D’s 2014 concert movie Where We Are Tour — Live From San Siro Stadium show just went live on YouTube, and the stream also includes exclusive bonus DVD content. However, it’s only going to be available for 24 hours, so you have until Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET to watch it.

The show, filmed in June 2014 in Milan, Italy, was the group’s second live concert movie, following 2013’s One Direction: This Is Us. It features 1D performing the hits “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Best Song Ever,” “Story of My Life” and “Live While We’re Young.”





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.