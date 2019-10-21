“Truth Hurts”: Lizzo ties record with seventh week at number one on Billboard Hot 100

Atlantic Records

Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" has now tied the record for the most weeks at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 for a rap song by a female artist.

“Truth Hurts” has now been number one for seven weeks, equaling the mark set in 2014 by “Fancy,” by Iggy Azaela featuring Charli XCX

“We... Are... Officially.... Tied w/ Fancy for longest female rap #1 thank you to everyone who streamed,” Lizzo commented on Instagram with a screen shot of the chart. “IF WE GET ONE MORE WEEK TRUTH HURTS WILL BE THE LONGEST RUNNING FEMALE RAP #1 OF ALL TIME.”

The song from Lizzo’s third studio album, Cuz I Love You, returns to number one this week after it was replaced last week at the top of the chart by Travis Scott’s “Highest in the Room.”

“Truth Hurts” also remains at number one on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for an eighth week.

Lizzo already holds the record for the longest solo female #1 rap song in history -- as opposed a song featuring another artist. Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” had previously held that record.

As previously reported, Los Angeles songwriter Justin Raisen is accusing Lizzo of using his lyrics, melody, and chords in "Truth Hurts" without giving him credit or compensation, while CeCe Peniston is accusing Lizzo of appropriating her hit "Finally" for the "Good as Hell" rapper's track "Juice."

