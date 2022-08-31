Truck Full Of Alfredo Sauce Crashes!

Cleanup crews in Memphis have their work cut out for them after an 18-wheeler crashed, leaving Interstate 55 covered with Alfredo sauce, authorities say.

The crash occurred Tuesday at about 4:44 p.m., causing the big rig to dump its entire load onto the roadway, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The northbound side of the interstate was shut down as crews removed the wreckage and began scooping up the sauce, the DOT reports. As of 8:30 p.m., it appeared that authorities were still on the scene.

Although the Memphis Police Department has confirmed that one woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, details of the crash, the resulting investigation and the amount of spilled Alfredo sauce have not yet been revealed. Does it kind of gross you out to know Alfredo sauce is transported loose in the tank of a truck?