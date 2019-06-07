Trouble In Paradise With Katy & Orlando? The Wedding Has Been Postponed!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are planning to get married, just on their own time.

During an interview, Perry was asked how close she is to a wedding.

She said, “Well yeah, one step at a time. Definitely trying to, like, lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is, like, a big deal, you know?”

As far as linking up with Bloom, Perry said, “I did it! I got one! I got one!”

What’s the optimal amount of time between engagement and wedding? Never having been engaged, I would say 8 months.  6 months is too short and 1 year is too long.

SHARE