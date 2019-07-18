Trick Or Treat!!! M&M’s Have A New Halloween Candy And It Sounds DELISH!

It might say July on the calendar, but inside Target stores, it’s already Halloween. Bring on the Pumpkin Spice!!!

According to the Instagram account MunchieBunchie, the retail chain has already started stocking shelves with spooky sweets, the first of which is the latest holiday offering from M&Ms.

Dubbed Creepy Cocoa Crisp, the packaging describes the familiar candy as having a “crispy, chocolatey center surrounded by an outer layer of dark chocolate”.

In keeping with the holiday theme, the melt-in-your-mouth pieces come in the fall colors red, orange, and brown.

Is it too early to be thinking about Halloween? Which are some of your favorite Halloween candies?

