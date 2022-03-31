Trevor Noah’s Grammy playlist includes Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, Justin Bieber and others

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As Trevor Noah is suiting up to host the upcoming Grammy Awards on Sunday night, he shared the songs that he’s been putting on repeat.

To hype music’s biggest night, Noah listed the songs that soundtrack his showers, workouts and more. “When I shower, I think the best song to listen to is ‘Peaches.’ Clean them, and then you gotta sing about it, you know what I mean?,” he cheekily revealed in reference to Justin Bieber‘s hit.

Noah revealed Silk Sonic is also a big part of his day, adding, “When I work out, I know this may be controversial, but I love ‘Leave the Door Open.’ You can control the moves as you do it. Don’t knock it ’til you try it.”

“When I’m celebrating anything, ‘Montero,’ definitely,” he said of ﻿Lil Nas X﻿’s smash. The host of The Daily Show also said whenever he needs “to do an interpretive dance,” which he admits happens “maybe maximum twice a week,” he picks Brandi Carlisle‘s “Right on Time.”

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

