Travis Kelce thanks these two people “big time” for manifesting Taylor Swift relationship

Taylor Swift at Chiefs/Jets game

Nobody knows the true status of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s relationship, other than that they obviously know each other and seem to be hanging out. But whatever their status is, Travis has now thanked two specific people for manifesting it.

Fox Sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson recently reposted a clip of their podcast Calm Down With Erin and Charissa, which they recorded on August 3. In the clip, they’re reacting to the July news that Travis was disappointed he didn’t get to meet Swift when she performed in Kansas City.

Addressing Taylor, Andrews begs, “Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic. I know we’re not the best of friends — we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

“I was just gonna say, do it for yourself,” Thompson adds. “Do it for us and do it for the people. Because there’s no one that would give you a better time than this guy.”

Travis commented on the repost, “You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!”

“Thank you for manifesting this. Really hope they can work out!” a fan commented.

“Who knew they would be the ones to temporarily heal our country,” another fan wrote. “It’s a refreshing distraction from all the craziness and sickness in our country. They are even bringing fathers and daughters together!”

