Travis Barker's 13-year-old daughter accepts Echosmith's drummer's apology for sending her DMs

iStock/Anatoliy SizovThe drummer of Echosmith has apologized for comments he made to Alabama Barker, the 13-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Baker -- and she's officially accepted his apology.

Earlier this week, Alabama posted screenshots of messages sent to her by Graham Sierota, and wrote, "Hey guys! So once again I am bringing this to your attention because I’m a 13 year old girl and he is 21/20 super creepy.”

Graham, 20, first DMed Alabama in 2016 -- when she was 10 years old -- to tell her she was "beautiful." Last month, he reached out again, inviting her to a barbecue.

Travis Barker told The Blast that when he learned of the messages, he was "disgusted," calling Graham's actions "predatory behavior."

But Friday on her Instagram Story, Alabama wrote, "Hey guys! I am posting on behalf of the drummer of Echosmith! He had dmed me a while back in 2016 and then once again in July saying I was beautiful and invited me to a bbq at his house. He is very sorry about the situation and regretful. I forgive him and would like for this all to be over.”

In a statement to People, Graham said, "I had invited Alabama to my parents’ big family BBQ along with many other people, and it wasn’t until she responded that I realized her age, at which point I apologized to her.”

He continued, "I’m really sorry and feel very badly about this. I didn’t realize she was a minor and assumed she was my age. I made a careless mistake and this is a big lesson for me. I would like to apologize again to Alabama, her dad Travis, and her family.”

Echosmith's best known for the 2014 hit "Cool Kids."

