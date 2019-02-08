Travel With Your Girlfriends! It’s Good For Your Health!

Feeling down? Well, grab your friends and take a trip because according to a study, taking time to spend with your friends is good for your mental and physical health.

As a matter of fact, a study was done back in 2016 that said spending time with friends increases oxytocin, the feel food hormone that’s associated with bonding.

The researchers also say that those that didn’t have close friendships were prone to depression and may even have a shorter life.

So grab the friends, plan a trip, and cheers to better health.

Do you agree that friendships help you with your health? How often do you go on a trip with your friends?

And take my advice – if your friends are jerks, get new ones!