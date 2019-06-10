Train & Goo Goo Dolls' joint summer tour is now underway

Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Train and Goo Goo Dolls kicked off their joint summer tour Friday in Auburn, WA. The trek, which also includes singer Allen Stone on the bill, runs through mid-August. Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik tells ABC Radio that this tour marks the fulfillment of a goal he's had for nearly two decades.

"We have wanted to tour with Train for a long time, 'cause we always felt that if we could merge our two audiences together, that, y'know, it'd be a big deal, and we'd have a lot of fun doing it," Johnny explains.

Johnny says that even though he's known Train frontman Pat Monahan since "the end of the '90s," and "was always a fan and loved the band," he and Pat could "just never get it together." Finally, though, the stars have aligned and the two acts were able to sync their schedules.

Because Goo Goo Dolls are going on before Train on these dates, Johnny says they'll be playing about 65-minute sets, rather than their usual 90 minutes. "We're gonna play all the hits," he promises, but fans will also get to hear a new song.

"We've actually finished our 12th studio album and it will be coming out in September," he tells ABC Radio. The album is called Miracle Pill, and the band is playing the first single, which is the title track, on the tour.

As for Train, their most recent album is their 2018 Greatest Hits album, which features their single "Call Me Sir."

The Goo Goo Dolls/Train tour wraps up August 16 in Holmdel, NJ.

