Train debuts new single "Mai Tais" tonight on 'Magnum P.I.'

Sunken Forest, LLC/Columbia RecordsTrain has teamed up with singer/songwriter Skylar Grey for a new single called "Mai Tais" and will debut the Hawaiian-inspired track on tonight's episode of Magnum P.I., airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Also on the episode, Train frontman Pat Monahan will appear as himself; he previously guest-starred on another Hawaii-set CBS drama, Hawaii Five-0, back in 2013.

In a statement, the band says, "Now you can have a cocktail on a beach somewhere no matter what time of year it is. We had nothing but good vibes while making this one together with Skylar. We hope you enjoy it!"

If you've never indulged, a "Mai Tai" is a tropical drink made with rum, Curaçao liqueur, almond-flavored syrup and lime juice.

"Mai Tais" is Train's first new single since a pair of releases in 2018: "Call Me Sir," with country singer Cam and Travie McCoy, and "Philly Forget Me Not," with Daryl Hall and John Oates.

Meanwhile, Skylar Grey has been added to the list of artists who'll be participating in Train's Sail Across the Sun fan cruise, sailing from Miami on February 14, 2020.

