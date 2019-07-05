Tragedy At Taco Bell!?

Oh no, Taco Bell is going through a tortilla shortage! The fast-food chain says they are “working diligently to replenish our supply.”

The shortage is due to the restaurant’s supplier and although they say it’s only affecting “some stores” a Reddit user and alleged employee says the shortage could affect restaurants nationally. The shortage is affecting burritos and quesadillas.

Another user says the shortage should be short-lived and the restaurant aims to get things back to normal by July 28th.

Taco Bell restaurants that are experiencing shortages are hoping customers will try their Chalupa Cravings Box in the meantime.

What is your favorite Taco Bell menu item? I love the Nachos Bell Grande!!!!!! Yummmmmmmmm