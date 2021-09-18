Tracy Morgan Joins “Triplets” With Arnold Schwarzenegger And Danny Devito

For years, there’s been talk of a “Twins” sequel called “Triplets”. . . with ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER and DANNY DEVITO learning they have a THIRD brother. And he was supposed to be played by EDDIE MURPHY.

There was even a script.

But director IVAN REITMAN says that Eddie got all booked up after the success of “Coming 2 America”, so he’s out. But don’t worry, they’ve found a suitable replacement: TRACY MORGAN.

Reitman says, quote, “I always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him.”

They’re hoping to start filming early next year.

(Deadline)