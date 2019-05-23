Track list revealed for Avicii's posthumous album, "TIM"

Sean Eriksson

The track list for Avicii's posthumous album, TIM, has been revealed.

Billboard reports the 12-song collection, due out June 6, features collaborations with Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Imagine Dragons, in addition to the previously released Aloe Blacc collab, “SOS.”

Before the superstar deejay and producer passed away on April 20, 2018, he was nearly done with a new album. His producers were able to carry out his vision to finish TIM -- named for Avicii’s birth name, Tim Bergling.

All proceeds from the album will go to the newly established Tim Bergling Foundation, which works to raise awareness for mental illness and suicide prevention.

Here’s the track list:

"Peace of Mind" (feat. Vargas & Lagola)

"Heaven"

"SOS" (feat. Aloe Blacc)

"Tough Love" (feat. Agnes, Vargas & Lagola)

"Bad Reputation" (feat. Joe Janiak)

"Ain't a Thing" (feat. Bonn)

"Hold The Line" (feat. A R I Z O N A)

"Freak" (feat. Bonn)

"Excuse Me Mr Sir" (feat. Vargas & Lagola)

"Heart Upon My Sleeve" (feat. Imagine Dragons)

"Never Leave Me" (feat. Joe Janiak)

"Fades Away" (feat. Noonie Bao)

