Tove Lo releases new single "Glad He's Gone"; announces new album "Sunshine Kitty"

Tove Lo is back with a new single and a new album on the way.

She released “Glad He’s Gone,” the lead single off her upcoming fourth studio album, Sunshine Kitty.

“It’s about friendship and love,” Tove says of the track. “It’s the obligatory pep-talk you give your girlfriend when she’s going through a breakup.”

The Swedish singer adds that her last album, Lady Wood, was made when she was “in a place of being scared." She had recently had vocal surgery, was getting through a breakup and was acclimating to life in the spotlight.

With this latest album, she says she finally feels “more at home in the weirdness of what it means to be a person who puts her heart on paper for everyone to listen to.”

“I understand why I need to express what I need to a little more,” she explains. “I’m vulnerable, but I’m not angry. It’s the same emotional honesty -- yet happy.”

Sunshine Kitty is due out later this year.

