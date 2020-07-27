Tove Lo announces she secretly married Charlie Twaddle: "Oops!"

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

“Habits” singer Tove Lo is married. She secretly walked down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend Charlie Twaddle over the weekend.

The 32-year-old cheekily announced her nuptials via Instagram Stories on Saturday, captioning the photo of her in full bridal garb with a simple “Oops!”

Tove is flanked by her now-husband in the photo as they both show off their matching wedding bands.

While some fans may find it odd that the couple chose to wear their wedding rings on their right hands, The Knot states that it is more customary for Northern Europeans — like Tove, who is Swedish — to wear their rings on the right instead of the left.

While the Grammy-nominee didn’t show off her full wedding dress in the candid announcement, she revealed just enough for fans to fill in the blanks.

As seen by their vintage garments, it appears the couple held a romantic Victorian-style wedding as evidenced by Twaddle’s ruffled button-down shirt and Tove’s lace wedding dress, which featured a scalloped neckline and lace butterfly sleeves.

The “Talking Body” singer also sprung for a Victorian-inspired lace choker, a crystal-encrusted headband and Briolette drop earrings.

Not much else is known about the wedding nor the couple’s honeymoon. Still, congratulations are definitely in order!

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.