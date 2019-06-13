Toronto & San Francisco represent: McLachlan & Monahan to sing national anthems before NBA Finals Game 6 tonight

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation; Steve Jennings/WireImage

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation; Steve Jennings/WireImageGame 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals air live on ABC tonight, and as the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors battle it out, two multi-platinum Grammy-winning singers will be representing their respective cities by singing both national anthems.

Coming to the mic to sing the U.S. national anthem is Train frontman Pat Monahan, while Sarah McLachlan will perform "O Canada," the Canadian national anthem. The choice of both singers is apt: Train was founded in San Francisco and the band has always been identified with that city, while Sarah, a Halifax native, is one of Canada's most successful pop stars.

Both performances will air on ABC tonight in the U.S and on TSN in Canada, live from Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA at 9 p.m. ET.

Monahan is taking time out from Train's summer tour with the Goo Goo Dolls to sing the anthem. Sarah's live dates this summer won't start until the end of July.

