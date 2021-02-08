Toronto Makes February 7th “The Weeknd Day”

Toronto has officially declared February 7th “The Weeknd Day.”

Toronto’s mayor shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Proud to proclaim February 7th The Weeknd Day in Toronto as we honour @theweeknd who is performing today at the #SuperBowl. Torontonians are cheering on proudly as he takes the stage at the #HalfTimeShow.” He added, “Millions of people will be watching him and cheering him on, but we know Scarborough, a community he continues to support, will be cheering the loudest!”

The announcement also lists the many achievements that the singer has had, including being the first Canadian to host the Super Bowl halftime show. What are you most excited about during the game?