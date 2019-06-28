Tori Kelly's new album "Inspired by True Events" coming next month

Capitol/Schoolboy RecordsEarlier this year, Tori Kelly picked up two Grammy Awards for her gospel album Hiding Place. Now, she's turning her attention back to pop.

The singer's sophomore pop album, Inspired by True Events, comes out August 9. A new track, "Sorry Would Go a Long Way" is out now, following the previous release, "Change Your Mind." The album's available for pre-order now.

"Sorry Would Go a Long Way" is a mellow, acoustic song that finds Tori singing with regret about an ex who did her wrong and is unapologetic about it.

Tori produced Inspired by True Events with Jimmy Napes, best known for his work with Sam Smith, and she also co-wrote all of the songs.

The singer will perform August 9, the day of release, on NBC's Today show.

Inspired by True Events is the follow-up to Tori's debut pop release Unbreakable Smile, which debuted at #2 when it was released in 2015.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.