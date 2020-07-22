Tori Kelly to release new EP, 'Solitude,' on August 14

Tori Kelly has been using her time in quarantine to record new music.

The Grammy-winner will release Solitude, a five-track EP, on August 14. Recorded while in lockdown, it includes a cover of Drake‘s “Time Flies” — which is now available for download and streaming — as well as four songs Tori either wrote or co-wrote.

One of those tracks, “Glad,” is one she penned for her husband, basketball player André Murillo. The others are “Unbothered,” “Value” and “Don’t Take Me Home.”

A video for a stripped-down acoustic version of “Time Flies” is also available now for your viewing pleasure.

“I’ve never been more thankful for my home studio than I have during this season of being quarantined,” Tori says in a statement. “In some ways, it felt like I was going back to my roots, when I would be in my room, making songs and posting covers on YouTube.”

“A lot of change has happened since my last album, so it felt great to just freely write what was on my heart and be inspired by different stories,” she adds. ” I had so much fun creating this EP and I’m excited to share this new chapter of my music.”

Tori’s most recent album was 2019’s Inspired by True Events.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.