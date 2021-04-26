Tori Kelly to perform national anthem at next month’s Kentucky Derby

ABC/Eric McCandless

Tori Kelly is off to the races.

The singer has been tapped to sing the national anthem at the 147th Kentucky Derby next month. Churchill Downs Racetrack announced Monday that Tori’s performance will take place just after 5 p.m. ET on May 1, and will be broadcast live as part of NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage.

“Tori Kelly is one of music’s most vibrant, versatile artists, and we look forward to her national anthem performance as we come together this year to celebrate the Kentucky Derby,” Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, says in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Tori to Louisville to help us kick off the Run for the Roses on the first Saturday in May.”

Past artists who have performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the iconic horse race include Pentatonix, Harry Connick, Jr., Josh Groban and Mary J. Blige.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.