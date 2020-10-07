Tori Kelly teams with Babyface for first holiday album 'A Tori Kelly Christmas'

‘Tis the season for artists to announce holiday albums, and the latest is Tori Kelly.

The Grammy-winning singer will release A Tori Kelly Christmas on October 30, which was executive produced by no less a music legend than singer, songwriter and producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. The project features two original songs, as well as the classics, including a Tori/Babyface duet on “Let It Snow.

“I’m so grateful to Babyface for helping me create an album that I am so proud of,” Tori says in a statement. “I still can’t believe that I got to work with such a legend on my first-ever Christmas album. He really brought my vision to life and made every song so special.”

A Tori Kelly Christmas is the follow-up to her EP Solitude, which she recorded in quarantine and released in August, and her 2019 album Inspired by True Events. You can also hear her on “Together,” the current collaborative single with the Christian duo for KING & COUNTRY, and Tori’s friend Kirk Franklin.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.