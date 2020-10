Looks like all those years of living off ramen noodles now counts as work experience.

Top Ramen is hiring a “Chief Noodle Officer” to help test out new recipes. They’ll pay you $10,000, plus give you a 50-year supply of Top Ramen products. So that’s like another $12 on top of the 10 grand!

If you’re interested in applying , you need to post a few sentences on social media about why you’d be great, and include a photo of yourself making a unique ramen dish.

Find out the full scoop of noodles here!