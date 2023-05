The video is last years names but drum roll please the TOP names from last year were:

Liam was #1 for boys again. The top ten are: Liam . . Noah … Oliver . . . James . . . Elijah . . . William . . . Henry . . . Lucas . . . Benjamin . . . and Theodore.

Olivia was #1 for girls again. The top ten are: Olivia . . Emma . . . Charlotte . . . Amelia . . . Sophia . . . Isabella . . . Ava . . . Mia . . . Evelyn . . . and Luna.