Top 5 Videos of the Week! #5 – Jbird’s New Hobby- Grimsly (02-05-2019) #4 Dennys Joke Jury (02-07-2019) #3 – Jason Ruins Another Surprise Party(02-05-2019) #2 – Dennys or Animal? (02-06-2019) #1 – Plead the 5th with Suits (02-05-2019) SHARE RELATED CONTENT How You Earned Your Happy Hour Drink? (02-08-19) Weirdest Thing That Caused Your Kid to Have a Meltdown (02-08-19) Realizing The Person You’re Dating Is Dumb (02-07-19) Dennys Joke Jury (02-07-19) Are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups a Candy Bar or Not? Dennys or Animal? (02-06-18)