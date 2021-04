These things freak me out at night. What scares you when nightfall happens?

5. An unexpected knock at my door past 9pm

4. Finding radom eyeballs in my dry ass garden

3. Hearing a helicopter coupled with helpless screams

2. Strage whisperings from the outside of my bedroom window

1. A cat that has murder in its heart and evil in its soul (It will still your breath away)

Make me feel better! Tell me what scares you at night!

Sincerely,

Jason “Pizza” Pennington