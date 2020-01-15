TOP 5 PIZZA PLACES IN PALM BEACH COUNTY YOU MUST TRY IN 2020 (ACCORDING TO JBIRD)

JBird did a Pizza Blog in 2019. He went to pizza shops all over Palm Beach County. According to Jason “Pizza” Pennington, these are the top 5 pizza places you must try in 2020. These pizza places were the top 5 pizza places he visited in 2019. All pizza’s judged below were large cheese with extra sauce. JBird wanted to keep all pizzas the same so he could judge fairly. Again, this is just for Palm Beach County.

5. Uptown Pizza in Delray Beach.

NOTES: If this type of pizza was my girlfriend, we’d have quite a hot and heavy romance on our hands. Just so you pizza lovers know, I will drive a great distance just for a great tasting pizza! I drove to Delray on a recommendation from the comment section of my Instagram. It was worth the drive. I enjoyed the sauce and I enjoyed the crust! It’s a small place that knows how to make a pie. I’m a sucker for the sweet type of pizza sauce and let’s just they came through. The cheese was tasty and the crust made me feel like I was in Pizza Heaven.