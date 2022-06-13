Top 25 Celebrity Baby Makers List

With Nick Cannon and Elon Musk recently impregnating or procreating, they are both inching up the ranking of the best celebrity baby makers. They are currently ranked 15th & 16th respectively, but Nick Cannon looks to jump into the Top 10 when his current baby mama delivers his next set of twins.

Here are the updated rankings (6/13/22). We rank them by how many babies and by how many women. These rank by babies first, but take into consideration the number of different women that had them.

1.) DMX – 15 Babies; 9 Mamas

2.) Calvin Murphy (NBA) – 14 Babies; 9 Mamas

3.) Ray Charles – 12 Babies; 10 Mamas

4.) Bob Marley – 12 Babies; 8 Mamas

4.) Antonio Cromartie (NFL ) – 12 Babies; 8 Mamas

6.) Travis Henry (NFL) – 11 Babies; 10 Mamas

7.) Evander Holyfield (Boxing) – 11 Babies; 6 Mamas

8.) Eddie Murphy – 9 Babies; 5 Mamas

9.) Mohammed Ali – 9 Babies, 4 Mamas

10.) Rod Stewart – 8 Babies; 5 Mamas

10.) Mick Jagger – 8 Babies; 5 Mamas

12.) Mike Tyson (Boxing) – 8 Babies; 3 Mamas

13.) Shawn Kemp (NBA) – 7 Babies; 6 Mamas

14.) Clint Eastwood – 7 Babies; 5 Mamas

15.) Nick Cannon – 7 Babies; 4 Mamas (expecting 2 more = 9)

16.) Elon Musk – 7 Babies; 3 Mamas

17.) Marc Anthony – 6 Babies; 3 Mamas

17.) Diddy – 6 Babies; 3 Mamas

19.) Kevin Federline – 6 Babies; 3 Mamas

20.) Lil Wayne – 4 Babies; 4 Mamas

21.) Jack Nicholson – 5 Babies; 3 Mamas

21.) Charlie Sheen – 5 Babies, 3 Mamas

23.) Offset – 4 Babies; 4 Mamas

23.) Steven Tyler – 4 Babies; 4 Mamas

25.) Owen Wilson – 3 Babies; 3 Mamas