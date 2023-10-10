“Too Much”: The Kid LAROI announces new single with Jung Kook and Central Cee

Adam Kargenian

The Kid LAROI and Jung Kook on a song together? It may be “Too Much” for fans to handle.

LAROI announced that he and Jung Kook teamed for the collaborative track, which also features top British rapper Central Cee. “Too Much” will arrive at 7 p.m. ET on October 19, with LAROI’s long-awaited upcoming album, The First Time, following in November.

LAROI has also launched new merch to go along with the new song.

The Australian artist has been teasing his new album since 2022. He made it available to presave and preorder in January and has released numerous tracks from it. This past year, he’s also done a college tour, a Fortnite concert and performed at Coachella. However, the new album has never had an actual release date.

In August, LAROI announced the album was finally done, explaining that he’d added more songs to it, shot the album cover, filmed a number of videos and was working with his record label to settle on a date.

