Too good to be true: Ryan Tedder was just joking about Adele, Beyonce and Chris Martin collab

ABC/ Paula LoboOneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder sent the internet into a frenzy over the weekend when he teased a collaboration involving Adele, Beyonce and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. But alas, such an epic song was too good to be true.

When asked at the Global Citizen’s Festival if the band had any secret collaborations on the new album, Ryan told a radio station, “We have one song featuring Beyonce and Adele and Chris Martin with the piano solo in the bridge.”

On Monday, he clarified his answer on his Instagram Stories, saying he was only joking. First, he showed screenshots defining three of his "favorite things": "absurdity," "kidding" and "joke." Then he wrote that in his answer, he was “utilizing ‘sarcasm,’ ‘kidding’ and a ‘joke’ simultaneously.”

He then posted all the headlines reporting on the collab and wrote, “Come onnnnnnnn people!!”

Ryan did admit, though, “All that said- wouldn’t that be a fire collab? I’d stream it.”

